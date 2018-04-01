Ku Nan: No problem with seat allocation among BN component parties

Tengku Adnan said BN adopted a consensus method between component parties to determine the candidate to contest in the looming general election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — There is no problem between the component parties of the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the distribution of seats for the 14th General Election (GE14), said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He said BN adopted a consensus method between component parties to determine the candidate to contest in the looming general election.

“There is no problem between the component parties because we are a merger that is bound by consensus.

“Everything we do is based on consensus, all parties must agree because that is our concept,”he told the media at the closing ceremony of the ‘Karnival Kad Ceria’, here today.

He disclosed this when commenting on the call by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday that the BN component parties avoided conflicts in determining the seats for election especially those traditional seats.

“Just because the DPM said that way, you have the perception that there are problems between the component parties. There is no problem, in fact we discuss with them. If your party can win the seat, then you take (the seat), if you can’t then give it to anyone (component party) that can win,”he said.

Earlier, Tengku Adnan, who is also the Federal Territory Minister, launched the usage of the Çeria 1WP’ application at the closing ceremony for the Çarnival Kad Ceria’.

He said that through the application the people could access information on their trading partners and offers of discounts that could be accessed via the smart phone.

“A total of 10,086 trading partners are cooperating with the ministry to offer various attractive discounts for holders of the ‘kad ceria’,”he said.

The three-day carnival beginning on March 30, among other things, is an initiative of the ministry in the efforts to tackle the cost of living burden and assist city folks in planning and managing their daily expenses prudently. — Bernama