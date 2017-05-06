Ku Nan: More than 10,000 youths have joined ‘Volunteers For Kuala Lumpur’ programme

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the programme was also launched as an initiative to improve the image of the federal capital in conjunction with Kuala Lumpur being the host of the 29th SEA Games to be held this Aug 19 to 30. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — More than 10,000 youths have joined as ‘Volunteers For Kuala Lumpur’ (V4KL) since the programme was launched in January this year, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said today.

He said the programme, aimed at cleaning and beautifying the federal capital, had been carried out at 34 locations through gotong-royong activities, where participants helped to paint murals and road curbs.

“V4KL is launched to instil spirit of volunteerism and togetherness in helping the government and local authorities to preserve the beauty of Kuala Lumpur,” he said at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory-level V4KL programme here today.

He said the programme was also launched as an initiative to improve the image of the federal capital in conjunction with Kuala Lumpur being the host of the 29th SEA Games to be held this Aug 19 to 30.

“The Kuala Lumpur’s golden triangle will be the focus of the visit by supporters and athletes of the SEA Games for shopping,” he added.

He said implementation of V4KL also helped to reduce the cost of maintenance incurred by Kuala Lumpur City Hall by up to 50 per cent.

V4KL will be expanded to the 33 People’s Housing (PPR) and Public Housing Projects, he added. — Bernama