Ku Nan: Maintenance fees waived if eateries clean grease traps well

Tengku Adnan defended DBKL's decision to implement the maintenance fee for grease traps, saying that many eateries either have not put up their own or have poorly maintained them. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is prepared to waive the RM1,500 annual fee to install and maintain grease traps for eateries provided they follow standards in managing their own, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said today.

The federal territories minister told business news station BFM in an interview this morning that nine companies will be appointed by City Hall to maintain the grease traps and will charge the eateries accordingly for their services.

"Whatever the fees they charge us, we will charge you. So we're trying this out

“If the owners feel that they can clean their grease traps according to the standards which we have put forward to you, you can write to us, we will waive whatever we've asked you to do, that one no problem," Tengku Adnan said.

"That's the reason why, all our waterways, drainage are clogged up. If the owners feels that they can maintain it themselves, write to us. We definitely won't burden the outlets. Give us assurance that your grease trap is clean," he explained.

Tengku Adnan added that the main "culprits" were "mamak stalls", and that this was also done to educate businesses to ensure cleanliness.

Last month, KL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said that the move is a “trial” that may be revised later, and that the fee may be amended at the end of the year.

Amin Nordin previously said the policy that came into effect January 1 was due to the failure of many restaurants to clean their grease traps despite DBKL’s reminders.

The move has caused dissatisfaction among some business owners.