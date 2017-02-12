Last updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 8:31 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Ku Li says will not support bills that are against constitution

Sunday February 12, 2017
07:34 PM GMT+8

IMF’s Lagarde upbeat about US economy prospects

Humanitarian aid to Myanmar not seized, says Abdul Azeez

Zanotti lifts Maybank Championship title in Malaysia

Samsung's Lee to be questioned pertaining to bribery allegations

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said that he will not support any bill (RUU) that contravenes the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said that he will not support any bill (RUU) that contravenes the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said that he will not support any bill (RUU) that contravenes the Federal Constitution, including the private member’s bill RUU 355 which seeks to enhance punishment on Muslims who commit offences under Shariah laws.

“If anything that comes to the Dewan Rakyat, for as long as I am a member, if it is against the constitution, I will not support it because I have taken an oath to uphold the constitution… it is not just on this bill,” he said.

The Umno veteran more popularly known as Ku LI said this to reporters when asked on his stand on RU355.

He had earlier attended a forum on RU355 organised by Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation (NGO). 

The RUU 355 was tabled by the Member of Parliament for Marang Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also PAS president, last Nov 24.

Elaborating further, Tengku Razaleigh, who is also the president of the NGO, said the forum was held to collect feedback on RUU 355 which would then be forwarded to the stakeholders. — Bernama

