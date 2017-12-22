Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

KTMB to provide additional ETS to Ipoh every weekend

Friday December 22, 2017
People are seen waiting for the komuter train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPeople are seen waiting for the komuter train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide four additional services for its Electric Train Service (ETS) involving the Sungai Buloh-Ipoh-Sungai Buloh route every weekend beginning tomorrow.

In a statement today, KTMB said the additional ETS for the Sungai Buloh-Ipoh route which would take about two hours and 40 minutes was scheduled to depart at 7.30am and 3pm while for the Ipoh-Sungai Buloh route, the train would depart at 11.45am and 6.10pm.

“Through this additional train service, the public wanting to travel to the Ipoh station now have the option of taking the ETS from the Sungai Buloh station as a starting station.

“Commuters can also use the KTM Komuter train service and the MRT to get to the Sungai Buloh station,” it said.

Tickets are now available for purchase at KTMB ticket counters or through online e-Ticket system, KTMB-Mobticket smartphone application or registered KTMB ticket agents.

Further information on the additional train service, including the train schedule can be found on KTMB's official website at www.ktmb.com.my or call centre at 03-22671200. ― Bernama

