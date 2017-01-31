KTMB to hit fare evaders with RM100 surcharge

The surcharge will be introduced on March 1 and apply to both KTMB’s intercity and Electric Train Service (ETS) routes. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21— Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will start imposing a RM100 surcharge on passengers found travelling on its trains without valid tickets, the train operator said today.

“The surcharge is to teach people and and remind them to get a valid ticket before boarding the trains,” it said in a statement.

The rail operator said that valid train tickets can be purchased online at KTM’s website, at KTM counters, using the MobTicket mobile ticketing application, or via appointed sales agents.

It added that ticket checks will be conducted by KTM officials on board the trains or in stations.

The surcharge imposed is according to provisions in Section 117(9) and 117(10) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

Standard adult fares on the ETS range from RM9 to RM107, depending on class and travel distance.