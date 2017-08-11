KTMB to distribute 60,000 free Komuter Link cards from Aug 16 to Sept 16

KTM will be distributing 60,000 Komuter Link cards for free in conjunction with the Independence month. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) through its KTM Komuter Services, will be distributing 60,000 Komuter Link cards (adult) for free starting August 16 to September 16 in conjunction with the Independence month.

KTMB, in a statement today, said the cards would be distributed at all Komuter ticket counters in the Klang Valley, as well as by the #yourbuddy mobile team.

“Passengers can have the card free of charge, but are required to have a top up value starting at RM5 in order to activate the card before it can be used on the KTM Komuter services,” it said.

The 60,000 free card give-away is being done in conjunction with the 60th National Day celebration and to showcase KTMB’s support towards the ‘Negaraku’ campaign with the message ‘Terima Kasih Negaraku’.

“The idea of giving out these cards for free is also part of KTMB’s initiative to encourage KTM Komuter users to make it a point to use cashless transactions as it offers cost savings up to 20 per cent compared to cash transactions,” KTM Komuter Services General Manager Khair Johari Ishak was quoted as saying in the statement.

As of July, more than 150,000 people have obtained the cards in various categories such as adults, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The card was first introduced and used in the KTM Komuter station network after the new ticketing system using tokens and stored value cards began operations on Oct 19.

KTMB can be contacted at 03-226 71200 or twitter@ktm_berhad. — Bernama