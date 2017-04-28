KTMB provides additional ETS trains for Labour Day

KTMB will provide additional train services for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar and KL Sentral-Ipoh routes in conjunction with Labour Day. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide additional Electric Train Services (ETS) for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar and KL Sentral-Ipoh routes in conjunction with Labour Day on Monday.

In a statement issued today, KTMB said the public could get the tickets for the additional services beginning today.

It also said beginning Tuesday (May 2), new guidelines will be implemented for the Tebrau Shuttle (JB Sentral-Woodlands-JB Sentral route) train tickets to curb touts. — Bernama