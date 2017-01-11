KTMB president put on leave pending probe into procurement deal

Datuk Sarbini Tijan was told to take a leave of absence pending the outcome of a multi-million ringgit procurement deal. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is investigating a multi-million ringgit procurement deal and the rail operator's president, Datuk Sarbini Tijan, was told to take a leave of absence pending the outcome of the inquiry.

According to The Star Online, KTMB chairman Datuk Nawawi Ahmad confirmed that an investigation was ongoing, and that Sarbini was put on leave as he was under scrutiny over the same matter.

But Sarbini was also quoted as saying that he was being unfairly targeted, and has denied any wrongdoing.

The KTMB president said that there were no fraudulent procurements under his leadership.

Back in November, Sarbini confirmed that he was on a “long leave” but denied claims that he was being investigated.

KTMB's operations will be temporarily handled by the general manager for procurement Mohd Hider Yusoff.

It is understood that the investigation was initiated on a procurement deal that was allegedly made without the approval of KTMB's board of directors.

Back in November, KTMB general manager for talent management and organisational development Hilmi Hasan had sent out an official notice indicating a change at the management level.