KTMB: Intercity services to south fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Intercity train services to the south, which were disrupted since Wednesday, have been fully restored.

KTMB Corporate Communications Unit in a statement here today, however, said the trains would be delayed slightly because they would have to slow done at the stretch that had caused the disruption.

“However, as for the east coast route, the services have not been restored and the situation has been made worse with the latest landslide occurring at KM259 between Kuala Lipis-Chegar Perah,” said the statement.

Following the development, trains No. 26 and No. 27 (Tumpat-JB Sentral-Tumpat) are only able to operate on the JB Sentral-Jerantut and Kuala Krai-Tumpat routes.

The statement said shuttle services would be provided for the Jerantut-Kuala Krai route.

The East Coast Shuttle Train (Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang-Dabong-Kuala Krai-Tumpat) is only able to operate on the Kuala Krai-Tumpat route.

Passengers wishing to discontinue their journeys are eligible for refunds, the statement added.

More information can be obtained by calling KTMB at 03-22671200 or its official website at www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama