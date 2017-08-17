KTM service hours extended for KL SEA Games opening, closing ceremonies

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad's (KTMB) operating hours will be extended for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

The opening is on Saturday (Aug 19) and closing on Aug 30. The venue for both is the National Stadium, KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil here.

KTMB in a statement here today advised commuters to use Komuter Link or Touch n Go cards for their journeys so as to avoid congestion at ticketing counters and machines.

Additional trains will be provided, The last train on the Bandar Tasik Selatan- Serdang- Batu Caves is at 12.37am (on Aug 20); Bandar Tasik Selatan- Putra-Seremban (1.20am); KL Sentral-Rawang (1.30am) and KL Sentral-Putra-Port Klang (1.44 am).

For more information contact KTM Berhad Call Centre at 03-22671200 or surf www.ktmb.com.my or twitter @ktm_berhad. ― Bernama