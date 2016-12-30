Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

KTM extends Komuter service to 1am on New Year’s Eve

People are seen waiting for the train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur, December 23, 2015. KTM said it will extend its commuter train service to 1am tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPeople are seen waiting for the train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur, December 23, 2015. KTM said it will extend its commuter train service to 1am tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) will extend its commuter train service to 1am tomorrow (December 31) in conjunction with the New Year celebrations.

The train service however is only for KL Sentral to Rawang, Putra to Sungai Gadut and Putra to Port Klang routes, KTM said in a statement today.   

The four stations which have their operation hours extended are Putra, Bank Negara, Kuala Lumpur and KL Sentral.

The extended service was specially to serve members of the public celebrating 2017 New Year countdown in Kuala Lumpur at KLCC, Dataran Merdeka and Bukit Bintang, the statement said.

Members of the public can surf KTM’s website at www.ktmb.com.my or at Twitter@ktmkomuter to obtain the schedule of the additional train services or by calling KTM call centre at 1300-88-5862. — Bernama

