Kota Melaka MP, three state reps leave DAP

Kota Melaka MP Sim Tong Him announces his resignation from DAP February 12, 2017. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Kota Melaka MP Sim Tong Him announced his resignation from DAP today, following his recent year-long suspension from the federal opposition party.

Sim quit the party together with three state assemblymen: Goh Leong San (Duyong) who was similarly suspended with Sim, Lim Jack Wong (Bachang), and Chin Choong Seong (Kesidang).

The four were quoted saying in the Star Online news portal that they have lost confidence in the party and its leadership, claiming that DAP has deviated from its goals and objectives.

In a press conference, Sim said the four will continue as independent lawmakers.

In March last year, DAP’s disciplinary committee issued the one-year suspension from February 7, 2016 against Sim and Goh, for allegedly disparaging the party through a court case against another party member.

In February that year, Sim reportedly said he and Goh decided against appealing the suspension within the allocated 14-day period, claiming that the disciplinary action was based on feelings of animosity over a personal conflict blown up into a bigger issue.

