Kota Belud hit by flood again

According to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the flood relief centre began opening its door to the evacuees at 10pm yesterday. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — A total of 127 people from 67 families in Kota Belud have been evacuated to a relief centre at Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said when floods hit the district again last night.

According to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the flood relief centre began opening its door to the evacuees at 10pm yesterday.

Penampang is also affected by the floods, where five people from a family have been evacuated to the relief centre at Resthouse Kompleks Lembaga Sukan Penampang as at 8am today. — Bernama