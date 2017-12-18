Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

Kota Belud hit by flood again

Monday December 18, 2017
10:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Labour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next yearLabour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next year

The Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in womenThe Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in women

How Guardiola turned Man City into world beatersHow Guardiola turned Man City into world beaters

Ipoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplantsIpoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplants

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

According to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the flood relief centre began opening its door to the evacuees at 10pm yesterday. — Bernama picAccording to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the flood relief centre began opening its door to the evacuees at 10pm yesterday. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — A total of 127 people from 67 families in Kota  Belud have been evacuated to a relief centre at  Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said when floods hit the district again last night.

According to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the flood relief centre began opening its door to the evacuees at 10pm yesterday.

Penampang is also affected by the floods, where five people from a family have been evacuated to the relief centre at  Resthouse Kompleks Lembaga Sukan Penampang as at 8am today. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline