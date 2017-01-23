Knife-wielding man slashes three cops at games centre

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 23 — Three policemen were slashed by a knife-wielding patron of a recreation and sports outlet in Jalan Pasar in an attempt to escape a routine crime check on Saturday.

The 56-year-old inspector and two constables, aged 22 and 26, sustained injuries to the arms and legs. They were admitted at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Seberang Prai Tengah police chief Supt Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the incident and said police had identified the suspect.

“We looked for him at his last known address, but he was not there. We will continue efforts to locate him,” he said.

Police revealed the suspect had previous records for incest and theft reported in the district.

The incident unfolded soon after the policemen entered the premises at about 11.30pm, and spotted three people, including a woman, at a games machine behaving suspiciously.

They approached the suspects and asked for their identification cards.

The trio were ordered to accompany the policemen to a nearby police station for a urine test when one of them turned aggressive and tried to flee via the main door.

The policemen managed to get hold of the man, but he drew out a knife and slashed the neck of the officer.

The other two policemen, who tried to confiscate the knife and arrest the suspect, were slashed on the thigh and arm.

The suspect then ran into the premises and was said to have escaped through the roof of the building, while another male suspect escaped during the scuffle.

The 31-year-old woman was later arrested to assist investigations.

Checks revealed she had a drug-related record and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Nik Ros said police would obtain a remand order for the woman.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.