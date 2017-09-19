KL’s beer fest decision an invasion of non-Muslims’ civil rights, Penang CM says

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said DBKL’s reason for the beer festival ban in Kuala Lumpur did not make sense. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — The cancellation of a beer festival in Kuala Lumpur is an invasion of non-Muslims’ civil rights, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

The Penang chief minister said Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) reason for the ban, that it was “politically sensitive”, did not make sense.

“The festival was held for the past four years without any problems. So, what’s next? Will they ban pubs, liquor shops and the Hungry Ghost festival?” he asked in a press conference at his office here.

Lim said DBKL’s decision to ban the festival is a “gross transgression” that does not respect the rule of law and civil liberties of the non-Muslims.

The Bagan MP claimed that if DBKL does not give a full explanation for the ban, non-Muslims would feel offended and feel that their lifestyles are being restricted due to comments made by PAS leaders.

“They are imposing PAS’ values on non-Muslims and restricting the lifestyles of non-Muslims,” he said

He added that using “politically sensitive” as an excuse was not a legally valid, as it is not stated in the law as one of the reasons to reject an application.

DBKL was reported to have rejected an application from the organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd following objections from PAS politicians who had claimed the festival would encourage immorality and turn Kuala Lumpur into Asia’s vice capital.