KLIA registers passenger growth of 13.7pc until Aug 2017

A man watches a large screen showing different flights at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport. — Reuters picSEPANG, Oct 6 — The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) registered passenger growth of 13.7 per cent from January to August 2017, when compared to the same period last year, said Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said the KLIA currently caters to over 60 airlines serving more than 120 direct destinations.

“However, KLIA has to consistently stay on its toes, as competition continues to intensify and with the world around us changing rapidly.

“To keep up with such developments and challenges, KLIA must continue to innovate and improve services and facilities available at the airport,” Liow added, in his speech at the KLIA Awards 2016 ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) Managing Director, Datuk Badlisham Ghazali in his speech said, KLIA is the 14th busiest airport in the world for international passenger movements.

He said it saw an increase of 21 per cent to 1.8 million inbound passengers from China for the first half of 2017.

According to Badlisham, KLIA welcomed several new airlines this year, such as Himalaya Airlines of Nepal, Thailand’s Thai Smile Airways, US Bangla Airlines (Bangladesh), JC Cambodia (Cambodia), Cathay Dragon (Hong Kong) and Batik Air Indonesia (Indonesia).

“The Philippines national carrier, Philippines Airlines, has also resumed its KLIA-Manila route after a four-year hiatus.

“Meanwhile, several others have taken the opportunity to modernise their fleet, such as Saudi Airlines and Uzebekistan Airways, which introduced the Dreamliner 787-9 and 787 aircraft flights respectively into KLIA,” he said.

The KLIA Awards ceremony is MAHB’s annual event to honour partners for their outstanding performances and services.

This year’s theme is, “25 Years Serving the Nation” in conjunction with MAHB’s silver jubilee celebration. — Bernama