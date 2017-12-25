KLIA aerotrain service down again due to ‘emergency maintenance works’

A Malaysia Airlines flag is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 8, 2014. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 25 — The aerotrain service at the KL International Airport has been shut down temporarily due to emergency maintenance works, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said in a post on its official Facebook page.

It said the bus service was activated immediately to address the situation, with 16 buses ferrying passengers between the main terminal and satellite buildings.

“KLIA handled a high volume of passenger movement from 8am to 8pm today (Dec 24), whereby the trains had ferried about 95,000 passengers during the period.

“Due to the heavy usage, the trains were withdrawn for emergency maintenance in order to ensure the parts are serviced for continued operation,” said MAHB.

It had been reported earlier that the aerotrain service at KLIA was down again, causing a delay in travel as hundreds of passengers waited for buses to transport them. This is the third time a breakdown has occurred this year.

Several videos and photos posted on social media showed the entrance to the trains sealed with tapes reading “Maintenance in Progress”.

In the meantime, passengers have been advised to proceed directly to the bus lounge where Airport CARE ambassadors would assist them with their journey.

As for the pair of aerotrains, MAHB said the engineering team was doing its best to complete the maintenance as soon as possible, and an update would be issued once the work was completed.

In September, MAHB managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said the two trains, which have been operating for nearly 20 years, would undergo a major overhaul by the end of the year. — Bernama