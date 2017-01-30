Klang shrine with mosque-like dome told to move

The shrine, painted yellow with a green dome and a crescent moon on top, is located at Jalan Makyong in Bukit Raja in Klang. — Picture via Facebook/Anti Pakatan HarapanKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A shrine that has received brickbats online for having a dome reminiscent to a mosque has been directed to relocate by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK).

In a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian, MPK communication director Norfiza Mahfiz said the owner of the shrine had until February 1 to move the structure following a notice issued by local authority on January 24.

“The owner was given three days, which was until January 27, to move or dismantle the structure.

“However, due to the Chinese New Year celebration, the owner has asked to give him some time to relocate the structure after the celebration,” she said.

The shrine, painted yellow with a green dome and a crescent moon on top, is located at Jalan Makyong in Bukit Raja there.

Klang District and Land Office meanwhile was reported saying the shrine was an illegal structure, as it was built on government’s land and road reserve area.

Klang district officer Mohd Zainal Mohd Nor said the owner had violated Section 425 and 426A(1)(c) of the National Land Code for unlawful occupation of state land.

“Action will be taken as soon as the notice ends at said date. The district office will be responsible for the land, while the MPK for the shrine structure,” he said.