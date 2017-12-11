Klang marathon unlicensed, Sports Commissioner says after runner critically hurt

During the event early yesterday, ultramarathoner Evelyn Ang, 44, was among three people hit by a car. She was in critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries, including a skull fracture. — AFP picKLANG, Dec 11 — Organisers of the Klang City International Marathon 2017 (KCIM), in which a runner was left fighting for her life after being hit by a car, did not apply for approval, the Sports Commissioner’s Office said.

Sports Commissioner Datuk Zaiton Othman said Earth Runners International Group Sdn Bhd did not submit an application to her office to hold the event.

“Based on our checks, the organiser did not apply for a permit for the run with our office,” she told Malay Mail.

Zaiton said under Section 36 of the Sports Development Act 1997, no company can be involved in organising any sporting activity or any other activity related to sports in accordance to the regulations set by the minister, unless licensed by the commissioner.

“No application was made to my office as required under the Act. They should have done so as they are a company and not a sporting body,” she said.

Zaiton said they will allow police to carry out investigations before commenting further.

She underwent surgery and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang.

The other two victims — Amiruddin Hamid, 37, and Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 42 — sustained light injuries.

The incident took place around 4.30am yesterday along Jalan Kapar Batu 2 during a pace routine.

A Proton Iswara driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the runners from behind.

North Klang police said yesterday that the 27-year-old driver was not driving while intoxicated as he tested negative on a urine test.

Organiser Donny Teh said Earth Runners International Group had sent the relevant applications for the run to traffic police and to the municipal council in May.

According to Teh, there were 65 police officers, 40 Rela personnel, 35 road marshals and five ambulances at the event.

He said paramedics attended to the injured runners within five minutes of the accident.

“The paramedics at the scene attended to the three injured runners almost immediately. The victims were rushed to hospital using the ambulance that was on standby,” Teh, who is listed as staff from the sales and marketing department on Earth Runners International Group’s website, told Malay Mail.

An outpouring of prayers, support and grief from well-wishers flooded Ang’s Facebook page following the incident.