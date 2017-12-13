Klang marathon held without valid license, say police

Klang City International Marathon runner Evelyn Ang Gek Suan (pictured) suffered serious head injuries while two other runners sustained minor injuries when they were hit by a car. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Marathon MalaysiaSHAH ALAM, Dec 13 — The police confirmed that the organiser of the Klang City International Marathon on Sunday did not obtain valid license from the Sports Commissioner’s Office to organise the tournament.

South Klang district police chief Shamsul Amar Ramli said this was the result of the police investigation on the organiser, Earth Runners International Group Sdn Bhd, following a report made by the assistant sports commissioner on the day of the event.

Shamsul Amar said, in the report, the man stated that he had been informed by Sports Commissioner about an accident involving three participants at Batu 2, Jalan Kapar Klang at 4.30am.

“Following the report, the review carried out by the police found the event organiser had failed to obtain necessary license from the Sports Commissioner’s Office to organise the tournament,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 36 (1) of the Sports Development Act 1997.

During the marathon, runner Evelyn Ang Gek Suan, 44, suffered serious head injuries, while two other runners Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 44, and Amiruddin Hamid, 37, sustained minor injuries when they were hit by a car. — Bernama