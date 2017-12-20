Klang cops nab man over car thefts, burglary

Mazelan showing some of the tools recovered from the suspect. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKAPAR, Dec 20 — Police arrested a 41-year-old former convict yesterday on suspicion of involvement in at least three recent car thefts and home invasions in Klang.

The man was also found to have 26 prior convictions and had once been charged using the Prevention of Crime Act.

North Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mazelan Paijan said public tip-offs allowed investigator to track the suspect to a house in Setia Alam and arrest him around 1.30am.

“The suspect was found to have been directly involved with three consecutive car thefts that occurred in the span of three weeks in Taman Klang Utama previously,” he said.

Police also discovered tools commonly used for burglary stored inside a stolen vehicle in the suspect’s possession.

The arrest comes after a police task force was formed to track down several vehicles reported missing on Dec 7.

The suspect then led investigators to several stolen vehicles with fake registrations including those reported missing earlier, at a chop-shop in Bandar Baru Klang and an oil palm estate in Tanjung Karang.

Police determined that the man would first break into homes to steal the keys of the cars being targeted, before using these to drive the vehicles away.

“The suspect would either sell the entire vehicle or strip it for useful parts to be sold separately in the local market,” he said.

Mazelan said police are tracking down two more accomplices and the remaining vehicles stolen by the group.

Police believe the arrest also resolves seven other cases spanning four districts in Johor and Selangor.