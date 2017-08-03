KL2017 managed to attract sponsorship from GLCs, Khairy says

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says forty companies have so far contributed to the KL2017 with sponsorship amounting to more than RM100 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Sponsorship for the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games (KL2017) has surpassed RM100 million, thanks largely to the participation of Government Linked Companies and private sector, said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Forty companies have so far contributed to the KL2017 with sponsorship amounting to more than RM100 million,” he told reporters at the TNB Sports Complex Multipurpose Hall, here today.

With 16 days to go for the SEA Games, the Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) today received sponsorship pledge from the country’s main energy provider, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Through the pledge, TNB becomes the Official Energy Partner for the KL2017, with a contribution of between RM3 million to RM7.5 million in cash and kind (generators and other equipment to be on standby).

TNB’s sponsorship pledge was presented by Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman to MASOC chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong.

“Throughout the KL2017, an operations room with staff on standby duty for 24 hours, would be set at strategic locations like the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, KL Sports City, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Putrajaya plus venues in Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Terengganu,” he said.

TNB also handed RM52,000 as incentives to the National men’s hockey squad that qualified for the 2018 World Cup in India. ― Bernama