KL ranked 10th among world’s most visited cities

A general view the Bukit Bintang shopping district in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2011. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 — Kuala Lumpur is ranked 10th among the world’s most visited cities, according to Euromonitor International in its Top 100 City Destinations ranking 2017.

The Tourism and Culture Ministry attributed the success to the government’s continuous efforts in promoting Malaysia and its capital as the world’s top tourist destinations.

According to the ministry, the decision to make Jalan Bukit Bintang and its surrounding areas including Jalan Alor as a renowned and modern shopping centre on par with other world famous shopping areas such as Oxford Street in London, Shinjuku,Tokyo and Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong had resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of tourist arrivals.

“As a popular shopping destination which offers affordable shopping places, customer-friendly infrastructure and an efficient public transport system, Kuala Lumpur has become the focus of international tourists,” the ministry said in a statement here today.

Kuala Lumpur had grown from a mining settlement to a rapidly developed city with modern infrastructure as well as transportation and communication facilities, it added.

The statement said in addition to its unique attractions, Kuala Lumpur also has many iconic tourist destinations to visit such as the KL Tower, the Petronas Twin Towers, Sultan Abdul Samad Building and Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve. — Bernama