KL police ready for 14th General Election

City police have completed their Phase Two of the 14th General Election (GE) drills preparation, which was held over the weekend. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — City police have completed their Phase Two of the 14th General Election (GE) drills preparation, which was held over the weekend.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said a total of 7,563 police personnel will be here for the upcoming election.

“The drills focused on possible threat scenarios that may occur during election and all district headquarters under the contingent were part of it

“The drills were organised together with the cooperation of the Election Commission, which also saw the participation of senior officers from the force,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the drills consisted of five stages from Parliament’s dissolvement, nomination day, campaigning period, polling day and post-election period.

“This is to ensure safety of the public is not compromised during the five stages,” he said.

“We want to measure our response time in the event of an incident is short and strengthen the confidence of personnel involved at designated locations.

“Rest assured our personnel are being monitored by observers throughout the drills and a post-mortem will be conducted to identify weaknesses to be improved on,” he said.

Among the units involved in the drill were the Light Strike Force, Public Order and Riot Unit, Federal Reserve Unit, Mobile Patrol Vehicles Unit and Motorcycle Patrol Unit.

He advised the public to head out to the polling stations early and utilise carpooling to avoid getting caught in the traffic congestion.

“Voters are also urged not to obstruct our roads, obey existing laws and leave the polling station immediately to prevent traffic build-up in the area.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those that threatened public security and cause nuisance during the election,” he said.