KL police issue 327 summonses in Op Tutup

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A total of 327 summonses were issued to motorcyclists and car drivers in ‘Op Tutup’ which was conducted to curb street crimes and illegal racing in the federal capital last night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) deputy chief, Supt Ahmad Adnan Basri said the special integrated operation was carried out with 100 officers and personnel from Kuala Lumpur JSPT as well as Dang Wangi CID and Narcotics CID.

“A total of 970 motorcycles and 138 vehicles were inspected during the operation starting from 10pm to 1am,” he told reporters after Op Tutup at Jalan Raja Laut here.

Ahmad Adnan who headed the operation said the summonses were issued for various offences and three were arrested for drug and alcohol related violations in the operation.

“We also detained a local man who was carrying three Thai women in his car.

“The man will undergo a urine test while the three Thai women will be brought to Dang Wangi police headquarters for documentation,” he said.

Ahmad Adnan said the operation would continue to be held from time to time to curb illegal racing which could endanger other road users and disrupt public order.

He said the focus was on areas in Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Bukit Aman and Jalan Raja Laut which had been identified as illegal racing hotspots especially on weekends.

“They get more daring to perform dangerous acts if there were many spectators from 11pm to early morning,” he said.

Apart from that, Ahmad Adnan said Kuala Lumpur JSPT would also be deploying more than 600 personnel around the federal capital to control traffic in the new year eve celebration tonight.

He said the operation was to managed traffic at popular sites especially Bukit Bintang as well as Pavilion and KLCC shopping centres.

“We do not want a repeat of the gridlock traffic at these locations on Christmas eve which lasted two to three hours causing indiscriminate dumping of rubbish by those caught in the congestion,” he said. — Bernama