KL police dispose of 120kg of drugs worth RM2.59m

PORT DICKSON, 20 April ― The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent today disposed off 120 kilogrammes of various types of drugs worth RM2.59 million through high-technology methods, at a company named Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd here.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief, Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the case items were those stored between 2001 and 2014 which involved cases whose trials had been concluded in court.

“Today we forged cooperation with this company to use their services as they have the equipment and expertise in the disposal of scheduled items for us to dispose off the drugs.

“The drugs to be disposed off are heroin, ganja and methaphetamine which will use high technology incinerators that would safeguard the environment,” he told reporters at the handing over ceremony of the drug case items by the Kuala Lumpur JSJN to Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd director Khalid Bahsoon, here.

Commenting further, Mazlan said the case items had to be disposed off and could not be kept for too long as they posed a hazard to the personnel manning the store for the case items besides avoiding offences concerning integrity. ― Bernama