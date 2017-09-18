KL MPs urge ministers to intervene, reverse DBKL decision on beer fest

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor has been urged to instruct DBKL to reverse its decision. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Five Federal Territories MPs called today for a review of City Hall’s (DBKL) decision denying approval for the "Better Beer Festival 2017" to be held next month.

The MPs from DAP and PKR criticised DBKL for rejecting the application, saying it bowed down to political pressure while ignoring the spirit of "multiracial goodwill" in the nation's capital.

The group also urged Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor to instruct DBKL to reverse its decision and Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz to help resolve the issue amicably.

"During the Chinese Community Patriotic Assembly, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak guaranteed the rights of all races. He also gave his guarantee that the rights of the Chinese will be protected.

"We believe that by ‘protecting the rights of all’ means that each race can practise their culture and this social contract was agreed to by all parties as enshrined in our 1957 Constitution and in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement.

"We regret that a local authority like DBKL is playing the role of a religious champion," the five MPs said in a joint statement.

They are, from DAP, Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng, and Wangsa Maju MP Datuk Dr Tan Kee Kong from PKR.

The five MPs also pointed out that the beer festival was "obviously targeted" at non-Muslims and tourists.

"Cancelling this event will adversely affect Malaysia's tourism industry. Foreign tourists will not want to come here because the Malaysian government will be seen as an oppressive regime.

"DBKL needs to understand its role is to give service to the public without being biased towards race and religion. It also has a role to promote Kuala Lumpur as a tourist destination," they said.

DBKL was reported to have rejected an application from the organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd following objections from PAS politicians who had claimed the festival would encourage immorality and turn Kuala Lumpur into Asia’s vice capital.

In a statement earlier today, PAS MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali praised DBKL for refusing the festival, saying the local council “carried the aspirations of all Malaysians who reject the organisation of any immoral festival that damages the people.”