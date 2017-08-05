KL folks are unpatriotic, Tengku Adnan says

File photo of Malaysian waving national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country's independence, at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor regrets the lackadaisical attitude and lack of patriotism among Kuala Lumpur residents ahead of the National Day celebration on August 31.

As such, he urged them to fly the national flag in a show of love for the nation in conjunction with the 60th National Day.

“I urge all residents of the federal capital to put up the Malaysian flag at their homes while traders should fly it at their premises,” he told reporters after opening the ‘Jom Bantu Rakyat’ (Let’s Help the people) Cheerful Community Carnival here today.

However, Tengku Adnan urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to reduce giving out free ‘Jalur Gemilang’ (national flag) to the city folks.

“The city folks are seen as unappreciative of the gift from DBKL. Better to reduce the number given out free rather than to waste them,” he said.

Various agencies, among them the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Job Malaysia and the National Youth Skills Institute Malaysia took part in the Cheerful Community Carnival to provide services to the local people. — Bernama