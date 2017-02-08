KL City Hall allows PAS gathering at Padang Merbok

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said in a statement today that City Hall had no objection so long as the organiser adhered to all the stipulated conditions. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall has given approval for the use of Padang Merbok as the venue of a gathering organised by PAS on February 18 in support of the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

PAS had earlier applied to use Dataran Merdeka for the gathering, but City Hall turned down the request. ― Bernama