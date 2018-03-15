RMAF bids farewell to Sungai Besi base

RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang leads the special parade marking the relocation of the Kuala Lumpur Air Base headquarters in Sungai Besi to Sendayan RMAF base in Negri Sembilan in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The oldest Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Kuala Lumpur will be the first air base to be relocated to the Sendayan RMAF base in Negri Sembilan, according to chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

He said the relocation would be rolled out in stages and was expected to complete in October.

“What we see today is a mixed feeling of (being) happy and sad... There are veterans who came and they also understand why we need to move,” he told reporters after the special parade to mark the relocation at the Kuala Lumpur Air Base headquarters in Jalan Lapangan Terbang Lama, Sungai Besi here today.

Affendi also handed over the RMAF flag to Sendayan Air Base commander, Col Mohamad Noh Daim. Witnessing the ceremony was Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

Built on a 303.5-hectare site, the Sendayan Air Base will be the largest training centre for RMAF officers and personnel, and will be equipped with a sports complex, a nine-hole golf course, equestrian facilities, swimming pools, Islamic centre and residential complex.

It will have 693 units of residential quarters including bungalows, semi-detached houses and apartments compared to only 250 units at the Kuala Lumpur Air Base. — Bernama