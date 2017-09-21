Kit Siang: Why weren’t other events cancelled after terror concerns?

Lim Kit Siang today questioned the reason behind the police’s decision to not support the Better Beer Festival in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang questioned today the reason behind the police’s decision to not support a planned beer festival in Kuala Lumpur, after it revealed that militants may be planning to sabotage the event.

The Gelang Patah MP said the police had previously revealed terror group Islamic State’s (IS) plan to attack Perak during the Merdeka Day celebrations, but the events were still allowed to continue.

“Two weeks before the 60th Merdeka Anniversary celebrations, the Perak police chief revealed that the Islamic State was planning to launch an attack in Perak during the upcoming Merdeka Day celebrations.

“Did the government cancel all Merdeka celebrations in Perak because of such intelligence reports?” Lim told the media at Pekan Nanas in Pontian, Johor earlier today. Lim had provided the media with his remarks during the press conference.

“Of course not, although the intelligence reports would have justified more police reinforcements at critical areas and greater police preparedness,” he added.

The DAP parliamentary leader also said any ban on events due to terror threats would reflect on the police’s ability to handle terrorists.

Last month, Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said IS was planning to target banks and places of worship in the state.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Fuzi Harun said the Better Beer Festival 2017 scheduled for next month had to be called off as it might be a target for terror militants as they felt it to be against their beliefs.