Kit Siang: Who is Rihanna?

Banners featuring Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang had been put up by unknown parties, with his face and messages signed off by ‘Gelang Patah, Patah Hati’ [translation: Gelang Patah, Heartbroken]. KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today he does not know who singer Rihanna is, after banners using her song lyrics were put up in his Gelang Patah constituency.

The veteran politician claimed that he only found out about the 29-year-old pop sensation after several banners poking fun of him were placed in his constituency.

“Banners were put up in my parliamentary constituency, Gelang Patah with the words: ‘Sorry, Uncle Kit Siang, we are not Rihanna, we don’t love the way you lied’.

“I must confess that I did not know who was Rihanna when I first saw the wording,” Lim said in a press conference in Parliament today.

The banner that Lim was referring to was based on the lyrics of referencing American rapper Eminem’s Love the Way You Lie track featuring Rihanna.

Several other banners including spoofs of the massive international smash hit See You Again by US rapper Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, saying: “It’s been a long way without you my friend, so I’ll vote you out when I see you again” was also put up.

Another banner read, “You came in like a wrecking ball, all you ever did was break our hearts”, spoofing American singer Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball.

The DAP parliamentary leader however claimed that these banners were put up by those who were trying to divert attention from more pertinent national issues.

“The masterminds behind the lies, fake news and false information are not concerned about these great issues... continuing agenda to distract Malaysians from the real issues of the people,” Lim said.