Kit Siang warded to remove cancerous tumour, full recovery expected

Wednesday December 27, 2017
03:09 PM GMT+8

DAP Parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang has successfully undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumour in his kidney. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaDAP Parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang has successfully undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumour in his kidney. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — DAP Parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang has successfully undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumour in his kidney and is expected to make a full recovery, his son Lim Guan Eng said today.

In a statement, the DAP secretary-general said the 76-year-old Kit Siang went under the knife on December 19, and doctors now expect the latter to make a “full recovery without complications.”

“The small tumour was a fortunate incidental discovery following a routine medical check-up on Lim,” Guan Eng said.

“Biopsy tests on the small tumour removed disclosed that it was a Stage 1(a) cancer, the lowest-grade cancer possible. Doctors also expect a full recovery,” he added.

He said that Kit Siang has begun to take walks as part of his recuperation from surgery.

Guan Eng said during Kit Siang’s recuperation period, constituency work at Gelang Patah would be handled by his special representative Ng Siam Luang and Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong, who is also DAP Johor chief. 

