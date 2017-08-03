Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Kit Siang wants reporters ‘tested’ after asked about birthplace

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Thursday August 3, 2017
01:48 PM GMT+8

DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang politician insisted reporters should go through a ‘test’ to check facts before posing any questions to him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang politician insisted reporters should go through a ‘test’ to check facts before posing any questions to him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang dodged the media today after questions about his birthplace was brought up, with the party telling reporters to just obtain the facts online.

Instead, the veteran politician insisted reporters should go through a “test” to check facts before posing any questions to him.

“I don't want to answer the question because I feel the reporter will have to go through the test. Are they prepared to make basic checks or not?” Lim asked during a press conference today.

The Gelang Patah MP was asked to respond to an allegation regarding his birthplace made by Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin Malaysia president Ramesh Rao, who based it on a discrepancy in a Wikipedia article.

The allegation came following Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Indian heritage.

Lim also related his previous experience working in the press.

“I was a reporter before, when I was a reporter and when there is trash news, I will investigate … I will check first, so investigate first before you ask questions. Otherwise it would reflect on you.

“It would reflect badly on you and your organisation. Would reflect on your newspaper and your ability as a reporter,” he added. 

