Kit Siang wants PSC to oversee police force to gain public confidence

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang lists three steps on how the police can prove that it is best in Asean and improve public confidence. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 – A parliamentary select committee (PSC) should be brought in to oversee all matters relating to the police force, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

In a statement, he listed down three steps how the police could prove that it was best in Asean and thus improve public confidence.

Lim said first was for the police to declare their mission to make Malaysia the safest place in the world, second is to submit annual police reports to the Parliament and third is to set up a parliamentary select committee to oversee all police matters.

“How many Barisan Nasional Ministers and MPs believe that the crime rate in the country has been slashed by 47 per cent in the past eight years – when more and more Ministers and VIPs are guarded and surrounded by more security personnel than eight years ago?

“If [Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad] Zahid [Hamidi] is right that the Malaysian Police is acknowledged as the best in Asean, then let him present the facts, statistics and acknowledgements in a formal report to Parliament,” Lim said in a statement.

Yesterday, Zahid said the Royal Malaysian Police has been rated as the best in Asean by an international body.

Despite stating that the crime index rate had dropped by 47 per cent, Zahid said there was still negative perception towards the police.