Kit Siang urged to counter Raja Petra’s RM1b claim

Bagan Luar branch ex-DAP chairman G. Asoghan described Raja Petra’s claim as very serious and that DAP, particularly Kit Siang as a party leader should deny the claim if it were not true. — Picture by Choo Choy MayBUTTERWORTH, Oct 6 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has been urged to counter the claim by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin that he corruptly received RM1 billion from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to assume the the position of Harapan chairman.

Bagan Luar branch ex-DAP chairman G. Asoghan described Raja Petra’s claim as very serious and that DAP, particularly Kit Siang as a party leader should deny the claim if it were not true.

“We are waiting for a statement or a denial from Kit Siang. I believe not only DAP members but his loyal supporters want to know; the people who will be voting in the general election also want to know the truth,” he told reporters after lodging a report at Butterworth police station here today.

He made the report urging police to carry out a thorough investigation and take appropriate action on the claim by Raja Petra.

Asoghan added that if the claim were not true, Dr Mahathir who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman and Kit Siang should sue Raja Petra for slandering them.

“Kit Siang has been a politician for more than 50 years and this is the first time we are hearing that he is involved in corruption so I want him to sue Raja Petra because the accusation is very serious and very damaging to his image,” he said.

Asoghan said he would also lodge a report on the claim to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission soon.

Raja Petra through the Malaysia Today portal on Saturday claimed that Dr Mahathir gave Kit Siang one billion ringgit to become Pakatan Harapan chairman. — Bernama