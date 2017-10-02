Kit Siang shows true colours once again, says minister

File picture of Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang has once again shown his true colours by mocking and calling him and another Umno leader from Sabah as “two Umno stooges”.

“If standing up for your party and defending your party against lies, slander and attacks makes one a stooge, then every politician in the world will be a stooge of his or her own party,” he said in his latest blog today.

He was responding to Lim branding him and fellow Sabah Umno leader, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan as “Umno’s two stooges”.

Salleh said of late, the DAP veteran seemed to delight in name-calling and used all sorts of derogatory names on people who were not on the same page as him.

“Just two years ago, he visited the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) office and sang their praises and today, he has upset them wth his ‘three monkeys’ analogy and asked its commissioner, (Tan Sri) Dzulkifi Ahmad, and the senior officers of the MACC to take a course in the English language.

“So, when he thought he could use the MACC to hurt Umno, the MACC is his ‘friend’, and when they are no longer useful to DAP, they are ‘the three monkeys’,” he said.

Salleh also asked if DAP had not sacked any members who failed to toe the party line.

“When people support their party, you call them stooges and when they do not toe the party line, you call them traitors and sack them.

“Kit Siang needs to make up his mind as to how he expects party leaders to show loyalty.

“Would not all those DAP leaders who disagree working with (former prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but keep quiet and do not dare oppose the move, also be considered stooges?” he asked. — Bernama