Kit Siang says GE14 to be his last ‘battle’

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says the 14th general election is likely to be his last ‘battle’. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― The 14th general election that must be called by June next year is likely to be the last for DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang.

The veteran Opposition lawmaker made the announcement during a party fundraising dinner last Friday in Gelang Patah, Johor where he is the incumbent MP, The Sunday Star reported today.

“I believe the next general election ― the 14th General Election ― will be my last electoral battle,” the 76-year-old was quoted saying.

He indicated his desire to defend his Gelang Patah seat at the next national elections, but added that his party has the final say.

Lim’s political career kicked off in 1966 as the DAP national organising secretary and won his first electoral contest as Bandar Melaka assemblyman three years later.

Over the past 51 years, he has also served as lawmaker at both state and federal level and been Opposition leader thrice.