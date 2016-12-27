Kit Siang rejects NST report claiming deal with Dr M, starts legal action

DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (right) denied a New Straits Times report that he had struck a deal in which he would be made deputy prime minister if the opposition wins federal power. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang denied today a report by the New Straits Times that he would be made deputy prime minister if the opposition wins federal power in a purported deal struck with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on December 3.

The Gelang Patah MP called the report a “total figment of imagination” and “pure fantasy”, adding that there was no such meeting with the former prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman as reported by the English daily.

“Among other things, the NST report said that I met Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Dec 3 and ‘sealed a deal that Mukhriz would become prime minister with Kit Siang as his deputy’,” Lim said in a statement.

“In fact, I had never at any time discussed such a question with Mahathir,” he added.

Mukhriz, Dr Mahathir’s youngest son, is the deputy president of PPBM.

The report entitled “DAP’s ploy to secure DPM post” and published today suggested Lim had met Dr Mahathir secretly on Dec 3 to strike a deal for the DPM post.

It claimed Lim would secure the post if his party supported the appointment of Mukhriz as prime minister, bypassing PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is widely speculated to be a popular candidate for the post for the opposition.

Lim said he has instructed his lawyers to initiate legal action.