Kit Siang questions legality of Chief Justice’s contract extension

Chief Justice Tan Sri Raus Sharif during the inauguration of the Chief Justice and appointment of the President of the Court of Appeal and the Chief Judge of Malaya in the Federal Court Room, Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, April 3, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The retention of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif as Chief Justice beyond the mandatory retirement age by appointing him as an additional Federal Court judge is unconstitutional, said DAP's Lim Kit Siang.

“Many jurists, including a former Chief Justice, a former Federal Court judge, a former Law Minister and the Malaysian Bar have expressed their concern at the possibility of the appointment of an illegal and unconstitutional Chief Justice but the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General are both unmoved by their concerns and reasons,” the Gelang Patah MP said in a statement.

The concerns include the possible repercussions of such an extension on the independence of the judiciary.

The Prime Minister's Office last night announced that Raus, who became Chief Justice on April 1, will stay on for another three years via his appointment as an “additional judge” at the Federal Court.

Former Court of Appeal president Raus was initially due to retire when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 66 this February 4.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim previously said it was acceptable to retain judges beyond the age in order to prevent their expertise and experience from exiting the judiciary.

Critics of such extensions said these encouraged political patronage and suggested that other members of the judiciary lacked the competence to ascend to leadership roles.