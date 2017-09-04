Kit Siang: Pakatan will boost Johor’s GDP per capita

Lim also pledged to set up a public inquiry into Johor state-linked companies to curb abuses of power. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang pledged that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would make Johor among the top five states with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

He, however, did not explain how PH was to achieve this scenario, neither did he cite the performance of other Opposition states for context.

“Johor can become one of the top five states with the highest per capita GDP, and not as at present, when Johor is listed as ninth among the list of state GDPs in Malaysia — even below Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Pahang,” he said in a statement issued today.

Other promises Lim made with regards to PH taking over the state included claiming that the Opposition bloc had the capabilities to promote the people’s rights and interest in the state.

He also pledged to set up a public inquiry into Johor state-linked companies to curb abuses of power.

In the statement, Lim also cautioned voters of a purportedly “black ops” propaganda campaign by Umno and BN to attack DAP and PH.

“For instance, I have been accused of being a stooge and puppet of (former prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by MCA and Gerakan leaders among the non-Malay population, while Dr Mahathir had been accused of being my stooge and puppet by Umno in Malay areas,” he said.

Lim dismissed such speculation as untrue.