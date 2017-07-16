Kit Siang: Pakatan Harapan not dominated by Malays, but Malaysians

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said the Pakatan Harapan is actually ‘dominated by Malaysians’ and not any single ethnicity. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang downplayed today the number of Malays in its top leadership, insisting instead that the Opposition pact is actually “dominated by Malaysians” and not any single ethnicity.

The Gelang Patah MP also said DAP had not been sidelined in Pakatan Harapan, in reply to Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak who pointed out the party’s absence from the top three posts despite being the Opposition party with the most seats in Parliament.

“Let Salleh and the UMNO/BN leaders get it straight once-and-for-all — the Pakatan Harapan is not dominated by Malays, which does not mean Pakatan Harapan is dominated by Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, Ibans or Orang Asli.

“What it means is that Pakatan Harapan is dominated by Malaysians,” Lim said in a statement.

The DAP parliamentary leader also suggested for Barisan Nasional (BN) to see any Malaysian problem and issues from a multi-racial angle instead from a mono-ethnic one.

In a news conference late Thursday night following months of negotiations, the four-party pact announced former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as Pakatan Harapan president and her husband, jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the alliance’s de facto leader.

In response, Salleh had questioned which of the Opposition pact’s top three heavyweights will have the “final say” in decisions.

“There must be consensus and agreement by all the four constituent Pakatan Harapan parties before a policy could become Pakatan Harapan policy,” Lim said in reply, asserting that none of the component parties can unilaterally impose its will and policy.