Kit Siang: Pakatan Harapan could win Putrajaya, three more states with ‘Malay tsunami’

a “Malay tsunami” could allow the pact the win 113 federal seats to form a simply majority and take control of the government. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― A 10 per cent swing in the Malay vote along with 5 per cent more non-Malay support could allow Pakatan Harapan to take Perak, Negri Sembilan and Johor, DAP's Lim Kit Siang asserted today.

The DAP parliamentary leader also claimed that such a “Malay tsunami” could allow the pact to win 113 federal seats to form a simply majority and take control of the government.

The Gelang Patah MP further contended that swing was possible despite the likely clashes with PAS that has pledged to challenge its former allies in their constituencies.

“This Malaysian tsunami will take place if 10 per cent of Malays and 5 per cent of non-Malays were to switch their votes from the BN to PH and that voters make a clear distinction between supporting PH and support PAS,” Lim said in a statement.

Aside from citing the reforms in Selangor under PKR and Penang under DAP, Lim did not elaborate on how the pact will go about securing the swing in Malay and non-Malay support.

Lim also claimed the swing would allow PH to control 50 seats in Selangor, up from the 29 it now has without PAS. His projection is higher than even the 44 that the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat won in Election 2013 or at the height of the so-called “Chinese tsunami”.

The PH parties jointly have 71 seats in Parliament, or 42 short of the 113 needed for a simple majority.

Lim's projection would require the pact to gain nearly 60 per cent more seats than they now control and without the 14 from PAS.

Lim's DAP is the best-represented federal opposition party with 36 seats, followed by PKR with 28. Amanah has 6 while PPBM that leads the PH pact has a single seat.