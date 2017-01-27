Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 9:30 pm GMT+8

Kit Siang never approached Umno for cooperation, says Najib

Friday January 27, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang never once approached Umno to work with his party, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I don’t know. He (Kit Siang) has not approached us. It’s only his statement,” the Umno president said in replying to questions from reporters on Kit Siang’s willingness to work with Umno.

Najib was speaking at a press conference after chairing Umno’s Supreme Council meeting here today.

Earlier this week, the local media had reported Kit Siang as saying that the DAP was willing to work with Barisan Nasional component parties MCA, Gerakan and Najib, purportedly to “save Malaysia”. — Bernama

