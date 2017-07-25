Kit Siang: MCA doomed if Hadi’s Bill gains ground

DAP's Lim Kit Siang says Hadi's private member's Bill will not reach the floor of Parliament unless facilitated by the ruling BN, as government matters must be prioritised according to the Standing Orders. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — MCA will lose yet more relevance if it does not prevent Barisan Nasional partner Umno from aiding PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang with his so-called Shariah Bill, DAP's Lim Kit Siang asserted today.

Lim said Hadi's private member's Bill would not reach the floor of Parliament unless facilitated by the ruling BN, as government matters must be prioritised according to the Standing Orders.

“Whatever the MCA protestations and public postures, the undeniable fact is that MCA is part of the Barisan Nasional government coalition that has allowed Hadi’s RUU355 Bill, which goes against the very basis of the Merdeka Constitution 1957 and Malaysia Agreement 1963,” Lim said in a statement today.

He also questioned how MCA will respond when Umno was viewed as courting federal Opposition party PAS on this subject, using the basis on Malay-Muslim unity.

Hadi's Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, also known as Act 355, is in Parliament's Order Papers, but is unlikely to be tabled unless the government yields time for his parliamentary motion.

The Bill has already been read out before in Parliament, but has been deferred repeatedly, including once by Hadi.

MCA and other BN component parties, especially those in East Malaysia, have objected to Hadi's Bill as they claim it would pave way for Islamic penal law to be implemented here.