Kit Siang: Let DAP leadership decide on GE14 electoral seat to contest

DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang said today it was up to the party leadership to decide on the constituency he would contest in the next general election. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang said today it was up to the party leadership to decide on the constituency he would contest in the next general election.

Kit Siang said he did not know whether he would have to defend the Gelang Patah parliamentary seat or contest elsewhere.

“The decision on the seat will be made by the DAP leadership. I am waiting for the party decision on the constituency that I should contest in the 14th General Election,” he said to reporters here.

The Gelang Patah MP declined to say whether he would contest in Penang where his son and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is the chief minister.

Asked about talk that former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Zaid Ibrahim might contest in Gelang Patah, Kit Siang said: “Is that true or is it just a rumour?”

Kit Siang first became an elected representative in 1969. — Bernama