Kit Siang: I’ve been victim of Umno’s ‘fake news’ for decades

DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang says Malays will not lose political power no matter what happens to Umno. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Lim Kit Siang has claimed to be a victim of Umno's brand of “fake news” for decades, and that the ruling Malay party has consistently spread lies about him and the DAP to scare off voters.

In a statement, Lim said that the government's current preoccupation with fake news is not so much about a campaign against lies and inaccuracies, but to create a situation whereby it will be able to “concoct and peddle” fake news with impunity.

“I have myself been a victim of Umno/BN 'fake news' for the last four decades — Umno leaders accused me of being anti-Malay and anti-Islam while MCA leaders accuse me of being anti-Chinese and sold out the rights of the Chinese to the Malays!” Lim said.

The DAP parliamentary leader said he has also been accused for wanting to do away with Islam as the official religion and bring about a Christian Malaysia.

“How is this possible when I am not even a Christian beggars belief. DAP’s position on Islam as the official religion is clear and unequivocal, as we have many a time expressed full support for the basic constitutional provisions in the country,” Lim said.

The Gelang Patah MP also claimed that Umno's main objective is to instill fear among the Malays, by propagating claims that the community would lose all their rights if Umno is defeated in the 14th general election.

Lim said that Malays will not lose political power no matter what happens to Umno, as there are currently 114 Malay-majority seats out of 165 parliamentary seats, and according to official statistics, the percentage of Malays in the country is increasing.

The federal government has set up a special committee to study the introduction of a new law to combat the spread of misinformation under the guise of “news”, which it said can threaten political stability, the multicultural country’s racial and religious harmony, and public order.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the proposal again before it decides whether or not to table the draft at the current Dewan Rakyat sitting, seen as the last before Parliament is dissolved to pave the way for general elections this year.