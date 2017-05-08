Kit Siang: I never wanted to be PM

Lim Kit Siang stressed DAP had always been a party for all Malaysians and not any particular leader. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — DAP Parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang said today he has never harboured any ambitions to become the country’s prime minister, following what he claimed allegations regarding his political ambitions on social media.

“How many Malaysians will believe that my political ambition is to become the Prime Minister of Malaysia so as to appoint Guan Eng as Deputy Prime Minister?” Lim said in a statement, referring to his son and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“I have been in Malaysian politics for 51 years and the thought of becoming Prime Minister of Malaysia has never entered my mind,” he added.

Lim said that social media posts spread on text messaging app WhatsApp and videos on YouTube had accused him of dominating other Pakatan Harapan leaders in order to become Malaysia’s PM after the 14th general elections.

“I am in politics because of the Malaysian Dream, which I believe is shared by many Malaysians down the decades who have undivided love and loyalty to Malaysia,” he added.

He stressed DAP had always been a party for all Malaysians and not any particular leader.

“The escalation of the Umno-BN demonisation campaign of lies, hate and fear against me is not because I have suddenly become the number one threat to the government, but an indication of the fear and panic of some leaders that BN could lose the 14th general election,” he said.