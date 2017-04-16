Kit Siang: Honour Karpal by voting DAP, Pakatan

DAP leader Lim Kit Siang urged Malaysians to honour the late Karpal Singh by voting for the DAP and Pakatan. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang urged Malaysians today to honour the late party veteran Karpal Singh by electing the DAP for a third term in Penang and by voting in Pakatan Harapan to form the federal government.

Lim claimed that Malaysia has failed to live up to the promises of Merdeka almost 60 years ago in 1957 for the country to be an example of how different communities can live together and build a “united, harmonious, purposive, democratic, just, progressive and prosperous nation”.

“There are two ways to remember and honour Karpal, who left us three years ago with many unfinished national business,” Lim said at a commemoration walk in Penang ahead of the third anniversary of Karpal’s death.

Karpal, former DAP chairman and prominent lawyer, died in a traffic accident on April 17, 2014.

“The 60th National Day anniversary is a fit and proper moment for the nation to undertake a ‘Malaysia Reset’ movement, where we keep policies and measures which had done good to the country but correct or even abandon policies and measures detrimental to the nation or which had damaged the nation building process,” said Lim.

The DAP parliamentary leader added that the precondition for the “Malaysia Reset’ movement was the re-election of the DAP-led state government in Penang and the election of a Pakatan Harapan federal government.